Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik Ten Hag has warned his players to be cautious of Lille striker Victor Osimhen when the two teams face off in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match-day 5 encounter.

Osimhen will be back in action for Christophe Galtier’s side against the Dutch champions at the Stade Pierre Mauroy tonight after sitting outlast weekend’s 2-0 away loss to PSG due to suspension.

The Les Dogues will be looking to record their first win of the current UEFA Champions League season with the Nigeria striker part of their key players having been directly involved in 11 of the 21 goals scored by Lille in all competitions thus far with nine goals and two assists.

The Dutchman is aware of the threats the former Sporting Charleroi forward can pose on his day and he has however deployed a tactics to stop him.

“Lille will certainly put pressure on us. They certainly did when we met in Amsterdam. Our 3-0 win was very flattering,” Ten Hag told reporters at Tuesday’s press conference.

On how Ajax plan to stop Osimhen from finding the net, he explained to journalists : “If we have the ball, he can’t score.”

The 20-year old has registered two goals in four champions league games this season.