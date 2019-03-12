



Ajax are facing a fourth UEFA punishment this season for fan misconduct at Champions League games.

UEFA says Ajax has been charged with fans throwing objects and “acts of damage” at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 4-1 victory last week.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel will judge the case on March 28, ahead of the quarter-finals.

Ajax has been ordered to pay a total of £66,500 for crowd disturbances and other incidents at three games earlier in the competition.

After a group game against Benfica, UEFA put Ajax on probation for one year with a threat to ban selling tickets to fans for an away game.

Real Madrid were also disturbed the night before their last-16 first leg with Ajax, with home supporters setting off fireworks outside their team hotel in Amsterdam, the night before the 2-1 defeat for the home side.

Ajax fans were also involved in clashes with AEK Athens supporters in the group stage.