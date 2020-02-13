<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ajax manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that star winger Hakim Ziyech will likely move to Chelsea this summer following reports that the two clubs had come to a verbal agreement over a €45m fee for the Morocco international.

After Ajax’s 3-0 KNVB Cup quarter-final victory over Vitesse, ten Hag conceded the loss of one of his top players but remained grateful for the time the 26-year-old has put into the club.

“Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen,” Ten Hag told Fox Sports.

“I actually already expected this one or two years earlier. And each time it was: ‘Wow, he stayed again’.





“We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.

“I am not surprised by the news about Ziyech. I know that our players are very popular with the big clubs in Europe. That is just great.

“I have known for a long time what Hakim wants. He has a picture in mind. He knows exactly which clubs he finds interesting and which ones are not.

“Chelsea are a fantastic club. When it is final, I am very happy for Hakim, and I am very proud of him.”

In 30 total appearances this season, Ziyech has scored eight times and provided an unbelievable 21 assists.