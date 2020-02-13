Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has sent a message to club chairman Daniel Levy advising him to make a move for Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech next summer.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that star winger Hakim Ziyech will likely move to Chelsea this summer following reports that the two clubs had come to a verbal agreement over a €45m fee for the Morocco international.

After Ajax’s 3-0 KNVB Cup quarter-final victory over Vitesse, ten Hag conceded the loss of one of his top players but remained grateful for the time the 26-year-old has put into the club.

“Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen,” Ten Hag told Fox Sports.

“I actually already expected this one or two years earlier. And each time it was: ‘Wow, he stayed again’.


“We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.

“I am not surprised by the news about Ziyech. I know that our players are very popular with the big clubs in Europe. That is just great.

“I have known for a long time what Hakim wants. He has a picture in mind. He knows exactly which clubs he finds interesting and which ones are not.

“Chelsea are a fantastic club. When it is final, I am very happy for Hakim, and I am very proud of him.”

In 30 total appearances this season, Ziyech has scored eight times and provided an unbelievable 21 assists.

