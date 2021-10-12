Ajax wants Altay Bayindiris as Andre Onana’s replacement

Andre Onana is definitely leaving Ajax as a free agent this summer, and the Dutch side is already looking for a quality replacement for the Cameroon goalkeeper. It looks like they have their eyes on Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir.

Altay Bayindiris is rumoured to join Ajax. According to ‘Turkish Football’, the 23-year-old Turkish international is Marc Overmars’ favourite.

It seems like the Dutch side is already looking for Onana’s replacement, whose contract expires in 2022, and according to reports, he will leave to try his luck away from Amsterdam.

Bayindir’s contract with Fenerbahce lasts until 2023 and he has lots of experience in the Turkish league. After 31 games with Ankaragucu, the Turkish international has already played 82 games for his club.