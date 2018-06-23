Nigeria is back in contention for second round qualification from group D after defeating Iceland 2-0 in an exciting encounter on June 22, 2018, thanks to the resurgence of the Super Eagles, and the motivation from Energy giant, Aiteo.

Aiteo’s motivation comes in form of promise of a financial reward of $50, 000 dollars (N18 million) for every goal unanswered by their opponents. Owing to this, energy giant, and premium optimum sponsors, AITEO have expressed their happiness about Eagles deserved victory and have immediately re-echoed their promise of splashing out the sum of $50,000 to the team for every unreturned goal being scored. And being that the team happened to have scored two goals, without any being returned, this will leave the team carting home a whopping $100,000 (about N36mn), from AITEO.

Perhaps no Nigerian player remembers this fact more than Ahmed Musa, the man of the match who netted a brace against Iceland. Or could it be that during the half time break that changed everything, Coach Gernot Rohr reminded them of Aiteo’s promise?

After a trying first half without a shot on target, Nigeria came into the second half looking menacing. Musa’s two spectacular goals were enough to melt down the snow men from Iceland. Now we are looking at a whopping N36 million for the Eagles.

Aiteo has also commissioned a theme song for the Super Eagles, which was done by Phyno and Olamide, two of Nigeria’s hottest artistes

Two weeks ago, during the unveiling of the Super Eagles theme song for the Super Eagles, the Deputy CEO of the company, Francis Peters, had reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the National team and told Nigerians: “For every un-responded goal by the Super Eagles in the World Cup, we will donate $50, 000 dollars (N18 million)”.

According to Benedict Peters, the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Global Group, the Group’s sponsorship of the theme song is yet another demonstration of its commitment to promoting football in Nigeria as a means of uniting the people.

“Football is a phenomenon in Nigeria. You can see and feel its power on every street. It galvanizes unity amongst our people, irrespective of ethnic or class differences. As the World Cup kicks off, we solidly throw our weight behind our national team and its ever-effervescent supporters spread across the globe. We look forward to football moments that will become historic as the Eagles play to covet the World Cup trophy,” he said.

Aiteo is currently one of the foremost football sponsors in Africa. In April 2017, Aiteo signed a deal with the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) to pump in N2.5 billion into the National teams within five years. In its bid to support the local teams, Aiteo took over the sponsorship of Nigeria’s oldest football tournament, the Federation cup, now renamed Aiteo cup. Aiteo is now the official optimum partner of the Super Eagles in the Russia 2018 World Cup. Aiteo also sponsored the last edition of the CAF awards, as well as the first ever NFF awards in Nigeria.

The NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, while heaping praises on Aiteo during the launching of the theme song had said: “Aiteo has been magnanimous, not just to the Super Eagles but in their contributions towards the revitalisation of football in Nigeria and Africa. Our partnership has returned impressive results; we are able to pay our coaches on time and keep our players well motivated. We are glad that Aiteo continues to exceed our expectations always. They are indeed deserving of commendations.”

After losing 2-0 to Croatia in their first match, the Super Eagles of Nigeria seemed to be on their way out of the group many refer to as ‘the group of death’. Now hope has been rekindled and Nigerian football fans are vibrant again.