Super Eagles trio of Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi have all been shortlisted for the Aiteo NFF Player of the Year Award for men billed to hold at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos today (Monday).

According to the Nigerian Football Federation, about 150 journalists were chosen across the country to vote through an electronic system.

The nominations for this year’s Aiteo NFF Award -the second edition was from performances from the date of the last year’s awards in February 2018 till the last 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier.

The trio have been in good form for both their respective clubs and country in the year in review.

While Ighalo topped the scorers chat at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier with seven goals Musa was also instrumental to Nigeria recording their only win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Al Nassr forward scored twice against Iceland to earn the Super Eagles a 2-0 win on their second group game.

Iwobi on his part has also been in good form for Arsenal equaling his best ever tally for the Gunners this season bagging three goals.

In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, and Onome Ebi were nominated for the award.

The trio posted stellar performances to help the Super Falcons win a third consecutive Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title last year.

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby, Bayelsa Queens’ Moses Aduku and Wemimo Matthew of Sunshine Queens were the three women coaches shortlisted for the award while Gernot Rohr, Solomon Ogbeide of Lobi Stars FC and Rangers of Enugu gaffer Gbenga Ogunbote are nominees coach of the Year in the men’s category.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Anam Imo, and Chiamaka Nnadozie were nominated for the women’s Young Player of the year award while Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze were shortlisted for the men’s Young Player of the year award.

Also, gongs will be presented to the Team of the Season, Fairplay Award, Goal of the Season, Fans of the Season, NFF Development Award, NFF Order of Merit Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Platinum Award categories.

There will be special recognition of a ‘Legends Eleven,’ a squad of outstanding former Nigeria international players. Last year’s gong went to the 1973 set of Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s first major honour – the gold medal of the football event of the 2nd All-Africa Games that held in Lagos.