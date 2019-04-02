<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa, was the biggest winner in the 2nd edition of the Aiteo/NFF Award held Monday night in Lagos.

Musa was voted as the Player of the Year ahead of his national teammates, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi.

The fleet-footed winger also scooped the Goal of the Season Award ahead of Ighalo and Enugu Rangers’ Kevin Itoya.

Musa’s goal against Iceland at the World Cup earned him the Goal of the Season accolade.

Austin Okocha collected the award on behalf of the Assistant Super Eagles captain.

For Player of Year (Women Category), Onome Ebi was voted the winner ahead of her teammates Asisat Oshoala and Francesca Ordega.

In the first award of the night, Anam Imo was voted as the Young Player of the Year in the Women category ahead of Rasheedat Ajibade.

In the Men’s category, Samuel Chukwueze who plays his club football in Spain was voted as the winner of the Young Player of the Year ahead of the duo of Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru.

For the coach of the year (Women category) the Super Falcons gaffer, Thomas Dennerby, emerged as the winner while Enugu Rangers’ Gbenga Ogunbote was voted winner in the Men Category ahead of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

One of the highpoints of the night was the special recognition accorded to the Super Eagles class of 1994.

The likes of Taribo West, Ben Iroha, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Daniel Amokachi, Uche Okechukwu, Agustine Equavoen, Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Samson Siasia, Nduka Ugbade, Edema Fuludu and Rashidi Yekini’s daughter were all present to receive their awards.

The late MKO Abiola was also honoured alongside FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, in Monday’s ceremony.

Full Lists Of Winners

Player of the Year (men): Ahmed Musa

Player of the Year (women): Onome Ebi

Coach of the Year (men) Gbenga Ogunbote

Coach of the Year (women) Thomas Dennerby

Young Player of the Year (men): Samuel Chukuweze

Young Player of the Year (women) Anam Imo

Team of the Season: Super Falcons

Fairplay Award, Akwa United

Goal of the Season Ahmed Musa

Fans of the Season Kano Pillars

NFF Development Award: Channels Television

NFF Order of Merit Award: MKO Abiola

Lifetime Achievement Award: Governor Akinwunmi Ambode