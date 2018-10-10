



The management of Sunshine Queens FC of Akure has protested the alleged fielding of ineligible players by Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt in their quarter-finals match of the AITEO Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that match played on Oct. 3, at the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa State, ended 2-0 in favour of Rivers Angels.

The Media Officer of Sunshine Queens, Michael Akintunde, said on Tuesday in Akure that the protest letter was sent to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), dated Oct. 4, Sunshine Queens demanded that the three points for the match be awarded to them.

“It s saddening to see a reputable club like Rivers Angels field ineligible players, Alice Ogebe and Yetunde Adeboyejo (based in Israel) in an AITEO Cup tie contrary to the rules guiding the competition.

“It is on record that Yetunde Adeboyejo and Alaba Jonathan of Bayelsa Queens departed the shores of Nigeria months ago, weeks before the commencement of the cup competition.

“They both returned to Nigeria on May 4, 2019 when registration for the competition had already closed,” the statement said.

It also said that Bayelsa Queens followed laid down rules of the competition and did not field Alaba Jonathan in their AITEO Cup matches to avoid sanctions and points deductions.

According to him, Article 45.5 of NFF rules and regulation for its competitions states that “a foreign-based players are not eligible to be registered or participate in its competition unless such players are properly transferred and cleared.

“The club, Sunshine Queens, has satisfied Article 52.5 relating to protest and appeal that says the match commissioner and centre referee shall take a photograph with players against whom the protest is made,” it said.

He added: “We are surprised that Rivers Angels ignored warnings before the match not to field the ineligible players, perhaps the team’s hierarchy believes there are no rules guiding the AITEO Cup.”

Akintunde noted that a player who plays in another country’s league in the same football calendar year with Nigeria was ineligible to participate in a competition like the AITEO Cup.

“Yetunde Adeboyejo played for Bnot Netanya of Israel few months ago, got back to Nigeria and played the AITEO Cup.

“We demand details of her ITC with dates , details of her League licence with dates and signature, details of her AITEO Cup licence with dates and signature.

“We believe in the capability of the committee saddled with the responsibility of looking into the matter in giving a fair verdict,’’ the statement said.

Sunshine Queens are also demanding from the NFF an award to them since their opponent had fallen foul of the rules of the competition, with Rivers Angels paying fine to the team.