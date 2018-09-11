The Niger Ministry of Sports Development has said that it would remind the state government of its N10 million pledge to Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna for finishing as runners-up in the 2017 AITEO Cup.

The Commissioner for Sports Development, Emmanuel Babur, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Minna.

“I was not the commissioner when his Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, made a promise of N10 million to Niger Tornadoes after they finished as runners up in the 2017 AITEO Cup.

“Now that I have settled down as the new commissioner, we will look into the case and find a way of reminding government to fulfill the promise,’’ he said.

Babur said that the ministry would work with the club’s former Chairman, Malam Adamu Aliyu, to ensure that the money was paid.

NAN reports that Akwa United FC defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties on Oct. 15, 2017 during the final of the 2017 AITEO Cup at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Also, Aliko Mustaph, Captain of the club, told NAN on July 8 that the players were not happy over not receiving the N10 million price tag for the AITEO Cup and another N10 million promised by the state governor.

Mustapha said the players were alleging that the monies had been paid to management but they had refused to pay the players.

“Nobody from the management is telling us anything regarding the money, even when we ask them.

“So, we want to know if the money has been paid or not. We also use this medium to call on the Nigeria Football federation (NFF) to clarify if the money had been remitted to the club’s account,’’ he said.

Mustapha also appealed to Gov. Abubakar Bello to redeem the N10 million he pledged to the club for finishing second at the 2017 AITEO Cup.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has inaugurated a five-man committee on Sept. 7 to unravel the mystery surrounding the club’s missing N10 million price tag as runners up in the 2017 AITEO Cup.