Niger Tornadoes

Fixtures for the Round of 16 in the 2019 Aiteo Cup Men’s Competition:

Cynosure FC Vs Niger Tornadoes (Makurdi, June 23, 4 p.m.)

Warri Wolves Vs Rivers United (Yenagoa, June 23, 4 p.m.)

Stars Vs Abia Warriors (June 23, 4 p.m.)

Smart City Vs Shooting Stars (Ijebu-Ode, June 23, 4 p.m.)

Insurance FC Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Jos, June 23, 4 p.m.)

EFCC FC Vs Aklosendi FC (Lokoja, June 24, 4 p.m.)

Plateau United Vs Calabar Rovers (June 24, 4 p.m., Venue to be decided Friday)

Kano Pillars Vs Kwara United (June 24, 4 p.m. Venue to be decided Friday)

