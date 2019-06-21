Fixtures for the Round of 16 in the 2019 Aiteo Cup Men’s Competition:
Cynosure FC Vs Niger Tornadoes (Makurdi, June 23, 4 p.m.)
Warri Wolves Vs Rivers United (Yenagoa, June 23, 4 p.m.)
Stars Vs Abia Warriors (June 23, 4 p.m.)
Smart City Vs Shooting Stars (Ijebu-Ode, June 23, 4 p.m.)
Insurance FC Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Jos, June 23, 4 p.m.)
EFCC FC Vs Aklosendi FC (Lokoja, June 24, 4 p.m.)
Plateau United Vs Calabar Rovers (June 24, 4 p.m., Venue to be decided Friday)
Kano Pillars Vs Kwara United (June 24, 4 p.m. Venue to be decided Friday)
