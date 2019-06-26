<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It’ s an all NPFL clubs top of the bill pairing as free scoring Rivers United file out against Lobi Stars on Friday in Ijebu Ode as the 2019 Aiteo Federation Cup enters the quarter-finals stage.

Rivers United – ‘The Pride of Rivers’, have amassed an incredible haul of nine goals in their campaign so far in the Aiteo Federation Cup title race without conceding any.

The Stanley Eguma’s charges edged unknown Timberloaders 4-0 in the Round of 64, outclassed Akwa United 3-0 in the Round of 32 and dispatched Warri Wolves 2-0 in the Round of 16, keeping clean sheets in all the matches.

Lobi Stars brag of rich credentials too especially after stopping Abia Warriors 3-1 in their Round of 16 clash.

They are in the hunt for a first ever Aiteo Cup silverware.

In Ilorin, Giant Killers, Smart City FC Lagos, will attempt to add Niger Tornadoes to the list of their casualties as they seek to match FC Arugo’s 20-year record , emerging from the blues to brush all foes aside and berthed in the semi-finals before city rivals then, Iwuanyanwu Nationals, stopped them with a 2-1 win.

At the ‘Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, relegated NPFL side, Insurance of Benin, will continue seeking for a season consolation silverware in their Aiteo Federation Cup clash against second tier league, NNL side, Calabar Rovers.

Similarly, ‘Masu Gida’ side, Kano Pillars will square up against another NNL side, Aklosendi of Nasarawa in a Northern Derby clash billed for the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

All the quarter-final matches of this year’s Aiteo Federation Cup, the organisers NFF said, will hold on Friday June 28, 2019.

All The Aiteo Federation Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Lobi Stars Vs Rivers United (Ijebu-Ode, 28)

Niger Tornadoes Vs Smart City (Ilorin, 28)

Insurance FC Vs Calabar Rovers (Enugu)

Kano Pillars Vs Aklosendi FC (Kaduna, 28)