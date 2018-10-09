



Katsina United head coach, Abdullahi Biffo, says his team will go all out for a win in Wednesday’s Aiteo Federation Cup semi-final tie against Kano Pillars at the Agege Stadium.

The Changi Boys will look to continue their impressive run of form in the competition against Pillars who beat former champions 4-2 in the quater-final last Sunday.

Biffo’s men edged out Kwara United 3-1 in their quarter-final fixture at the Agege Stadium.

The gaffer further hinted that he expects the game to be an interesting game for the fans to enjoy because both teams style of play.

“Yes, the game would be an interesting one because both teams play good football and I believe it’s going to leave up to its billing as it is the biggest North-West Derby in the land,” Biffo told the club’s official website.

“My players are aware of the importance of the game, I am sure they will give their best and won’t disappoint Katsina people.

This is first both time both teams will be meeting in the Federation Cup.

They have clashed three times this season, twice in the league and once at the Alhan Pre-Season Tournament in Kano.