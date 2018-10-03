



Katsina United head coach Abdullahi Biffo has assured Lagos fans that they are bound to enjoy good football at the Agege Stadium in their Federation Cup quarter-final duel versus Kwara United.

The Chanji Boys saw off Plateau United (1-0) and J. Atete (4-2) to qualify for the quarter-final from Gombe centre while the Harmony Boys topped the Lagos centre which had Kano Pillars, Abia Warriors and Rivers United.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Biffo noted that he won’t be saying much but that their target is to move to the next round in spite of the opponents they are facing.

“I don’t think I have much to say about the game. We just want the people of Lagos to come and enjoy good football at its best,” he told the media.

“We are ready for the game and we will do our best on the pitch to ensure that we get a favourable result on Wednesday. We do not expect an easier game but we have prepared very hard and only success should come as compensation for our hard work.

“We were not given a chance in the group stage but here we are battling to be in the semi-final. We shall do our best to give a good representation on Wednesday and we are expecting a win.”