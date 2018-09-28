Katsina United are through to the quarterfinal of this year’s Aiteo Cup after they pipped Plateau United 1-0 today in Gombe.

Katsina United thus finished on six points from three matches ahead of Plateau United, who had four points.

Katsina United lot their opening group game 1-0 to Enyimba, before they fought back to beat J.Atete 4-2 before the 1-0 win over Plateau United.

Match winner for ‘The Changi Boys’ was defender Chinedu Ajanah who finished off a cross by winger Joshua Agboola.

The first half was goalless as both teams plated good football.