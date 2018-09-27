Katsina United revived their 2018 Aiteo Cup hopes after they defeated giant killers J.Atete 4-2, while Enyimba and Plateau United drew 1-1 in the other group game.

Plateau United thus top the standings on four points from two matches, same as Enyimba.

Katsina are third with three points, while J.Atete are bottom without any points.

‘The Changi Boys’ raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a penalty goal by Timothy Danladi after 12 minutes and a goal by Tasiu Lawal in the 27th minute.

Endurance Edibiri pulled a goal back for J.Atete a minute later.

Danladi scored his second goal from the spot on the hour before Obinna Eleje made it 4-1 with a superb header in the 76th minute.

Tony Esukuseidi scored J.Atete’s second goal four minutes from time.

In the other group game, Plateau United went in front after 32 minutes through Hamza Owolabi, but they pegged back by Sunday Adetunji on 53 minutes.

Tomorrow, J.Atete face Enyimba, while Plateau United tackle Katsina United.