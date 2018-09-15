Abdullahi Biffo says Katsina United must be ready to give optimum performance as the 2018 Aiteo Cup resumes.

The Changi Boys will face Osun United in round 32 of the tournament on Monday.

“Nobody can win when they are 50 percent. We have to play at 150 percent to win any match or retain the title,” Biffo said.

“At our best, we can compete with anyone. If we are not, then it is very difficult because this competition is very competitive.

“We will try to make Abuja a good hunting ground because we need to continue our good form in the Aiteo Cup.

“It is one game. We must be in good shape and keep progressing, improving.”

In Osun United, Biffo sees a tricky customer.

“We need to start well from the first minute. Osun United are a good team on the counter-attack. It is their strongest feature,” he said.

“I’m very confident in what my players are capable of delivering on the field of play. We want to win and that’s all.”