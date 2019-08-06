<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has rewarded Kano Pillars players and officials with $1,000 each for winning the 2019 Aiteo Cup.‎

Newsmen report that Pillars defeated Niger Tornadoes 5-4 on penalty to win the cup after the match ended 0-0 at regulation time at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, on July 28.

Newsmen also report that the the team had earlier held a victory parade around the city of Kano to celebrate their Aiteo Cup triumph.‎

The governor, who announced the reward when he hosted the team on Monday at Government House, Kano, gave them $1,000 each.

Ganduje acknowledged the tireless work of both the players and management of the club and pledged more incentives if they get more laurels this season particularly in CAF champions league.

He said that the gesture was to spur them to do more in doing the state proud.

‎“We commend both teams and officials for making the state proud and also in bringing back the lost glory of the state in sports.

“A trophy which ‎eluded our state for over 60 years is now won by this great team. We have every reason to rejoice with you our dear Pillars,” he said.

Ganduje also assured of his continued support and commitment towards the development of the club and other sporting activities in the state.

The governor, who said that he would host the players and officials at a special dinner, also promised other surprise gifts for them. ‎

The Chairman of Kano Pillars, Suraj Shu’aibu, commended the governor for his untiring support to the club.

He assured that his tenure as a Chairman would usher in discipline in the club.‎

On their part, the players in separate responses expressed gratitude to the governor and promised to do their best in the continental championship.