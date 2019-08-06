<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has made a donation of $1,000 each to Kano Pillars players and their officials following their historic feat in the 2019 Federation Cup.

The Governor described the monetary reward as part of the preliminary gesture to appreciate Kano Pillars for ending their long Cup drought.

“We are giving you this one thousand Dollar ($1,000) to each and every player, with members of your technical committee. I think your number is 40,” the Kano State governor said during the brief reception put together for Pillars on their arrival from Kaduna.

“This is just one out of other gestures to come your way.”

Pillars, after dramatically losing to Enugu Rangers in 2018, beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties to win the 2019 Federation Cup.

Sai Masu Gida also finished just behind Enyimba in the 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which earned them a berth in the Caf Champions League.

Coach Ibrahim Musa’s men have now switched their attention to the Champions League where they would be facing Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

While In Kaduna, Pillars played six friendly games from which they won four and lost two.