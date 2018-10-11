



Enugu Rangers head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, is relieved to see his side book a place in the final of the Aiteo Federation Cup following Wednesday’s 4-2 semi-final win against Nasarawa United.

The Flying Antelopes rallied from two goals down to beat the Solid Miners 4-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Nasarawa United got their goals through Addulbasit Shittu and Nojeem Olukokun in the 3rd and 29th minutes respectively.

Ugonna Uzochukwu (brace), Ugochukwu Ugwuoke and substitute Ibrahim Ajani were on target for Rangers in the keenly contested encounter.

“We were really stretched but I thank God we played a good game even when we were trailing by two goals. We created the chances but could not score,” Ogunbote told reporters after the game.

“My players thereafter turned on the heat and we scored our goals”

The five-time winners will face Kano Pillars who defeated Katsina United 4-1 on penalties in the final at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on October 24.