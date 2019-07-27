<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With N25m at stake, it will be all guns blazing tomorrow in Kaduna as Kano Pillars battle Niger Tornadoes in the 2019 AITEO Cup final at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Beaten to the 2018 AITEO Cup by Rangers, Kano Pillars hope that history would not repeat itself against Tornadoes, who have been relegated from the Nigerian top-flight league.

Kano Pillars head coach Ibrahim Musa has assured that his charges will not bungle tomorrow’s final like they did last year, when they surrendered a 3-goal advantage against Rangers, eventually losing on penalties to the Flying Antelopes, as their search for the elusive trophy continues.

“We bungled it in the final against Rangers last year but we have resolved not to allow such a thing happen tomorrow. The fact that we are in the final after last year’s loss is a proof that we are serious about winning the cup..

“We cannot afford to lose the final again considering what happened just last year. So we will do our best to see that Kano Pillars emerge as the new champion of the Aiteo Cup.” added Musa.

On their part, Tornadoes are keen to cause an upset in tomorrow’s Aiteo Cup final, with captain Mustapha Aliko insisting that their relegation would spur them to go for a win.

“We have been called the underdogs, but we are going to surprise many people. We have young boys who are ready to make a name for themselves. So I strongly believe the boys will do well and win the up for our fans.

“It is on record that in this competition, small teams do pull surprises at times, so we are hopeful of causing the biggest surprise of this year by winning the cup against the favourites”, said goalkeeper Aliko.