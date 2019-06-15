<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newly-crowned Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba are top on the list of teams which would begin their quest for glory in the 2019 Federation Cup this weekend.

The People’s Elephant secured an unprecedented eighth league title earlier this week, having emerged tops in the championship play-offs held in the Lagos.

While expressing his delight at their league triumph, coach Usman Abd’Allah has hinted that his team will be taking their cup games equally serious.

“Yes, the next target is the Aiteo Cup, we will be taking it seriously too,” the coach told the media in Lagos

Following the conclusion of the NPFL Super Six which finally brought the curtain down on the league season, all the attention is now on the Federation Cup, with matches in the Round of 64 coming up this weekend.

Enyimba are up against Kano Pillars Feeders at the Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin on Sunday, but on Saturday, Cup holders Enugu Rangers and Niger Tornadoes Feeders will battle it out at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, after the disappointment of losing out on the c title, is optimistic his team will make up by retaining the Federation Cup.

“We are optimistic of doing a successful defense of the trophy we won last season by starting well against the Tornadoes Feeders. We respect all teams in the competition but fear none,” he told the club’s official website

In some of the other notable games, Abia Warriors and Heartland Comets will be battling it out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu while Yobe Desert Stars face Ambassador FC in Bauchi.

On Sunday, last year’s finalists Kano Pillars have a match against Aspire FC at the Fifa Goal Project, Abuja and the same day, El-Kanemi Warriors will file out against Police of Osogbo at the Lafia Township Stadium.

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64 REMAINING FIXTURES

Rangers Int’l Vs Tornadoes Feeders (Ibadan, 15 June, 4pm)

Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars (Kaduna, 15 June, 4pm)

Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets (Enugu, 15 June, 4pm)

Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars (Bauchi, 15 June, 4pm)

Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader (Lafia, 15 June, 4pm)

Sokoto United Vs Akwa United (Abuja Goal Project, 15 June, 2pm)

Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force (Abuja Goal Project, 15 June, 4pm)

Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders (Lokoja, 15 June, 4pm)

Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC (Birnin Kebbi, 15 June, 4pm)

Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders (Ilorin, 16 June, 4pm)

Gwandu United Vs Katsina United (Gusau, 15 June, 4pm)

Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC (Minna, 15 June, 4pm)

Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Lafia, 16 June, 4pm)

Setraco United Vs Plateau United (Makurdi, 15 June, 4pm)

Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC (Damaturu, 15 June, 4pm)

Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars (Lokoja, 16 June, 4pm)

Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United (Kaduna, 16 June, 4pm)

Kwara United Vs Ben Ayade FC (Neros Nanka, 15 June, 4pm)

Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars (Abuja Goal Project, 16 June, 4pm)