Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has said he hopes to dethrone cup holders Akwa United Wednesday to reach the semifinals of this year’s Aiteo Cup.

Rangers won their group stage and will host Akwa United in Kano on Wednesday.

“Like I said sometime back, we are taking each game as they come and we start preparation for the quarterfinals and hope to also scale through,” Ogunbote said.

Rangers were held to a draw by Sunshine Stars in their final group game and the coach admitted it was a tough contest.

“It was a tough game and we never expected it to come any easy,” he commented.

“But having known that with or without this game, we had already qualified for the quarterfinal, we just wanted to remain here in Kano.

“Every game was difficult here but this particular game pushed us far due largely to some psychological challenges in the team going by our last result (1-1 with Supreme Court FC).

Goalkeeper Olufemi Thomas was the star for Rangers to underline the pressure Sunshine Stars piled on Friday.