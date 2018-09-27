Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has said his team will go for broke tomorrow when they face fellow NPFL side Sunshine Stars in a final group game of the Aiteo Cup.

Rangers maintain top spot in the group based in Kano with four points going into the last match of the group against Sunshine Stars, who are on two points needing a draw to pick one of the quarter-final tickets.

Supreme Court FC also on two points tackle El Kanemi Warriors, who are stuck to the bottom of the standings on a point.

“The draw (with Supreme Court) will make the remaining matches more interesting as we go for a broke in our last match of the group to pick a quarterfinal ticket,” said Rangers coach Ogunbote.

“We had some careless moments in the game and this gave our opponents the energy to come at us.

“If we had taken our chances during the game, it would have been a different story we are talking now.”

Coach Haggai Henry of Supreme Court said their final game against El Kanemi Warriors will be crucial.

“We came with a game plan and my wards kept to the plan and we got the result we needed,” he said.

“It is one point gained for us as we go into the last match against El Kanemi. Three points from that match might see us topping the group as we chase our target for the season.”