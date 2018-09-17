Lower league clubs J.Atete and Supreme Court FC have eliminated NPFL sides FC Ifeanyiubah and Go Round FC in the Aiteo Cup Round of 32.

J.Atete dumped FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0, while Supreme Court FC, who feature in the Nationwide League One, shocked Go Round FC by the odd goal in Akure.

NNL outfit Kogi United also sent packing last year’s Aiteo Cup finalists Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

Otherwise, top guns like cup holders Akwa United, Abia Warriors, Kano Pillars and Plateau United are through to the next round of the cup competition.

Nasarawa United, ‘The Solid Miners’, took their non-league opponents Standard FC of Zaria to the cleaners as Najeem Olukokun, Douglas Achiv and Chineme Martins (scoring his first-ever goal for the club) got the goals.

Rabiu Ali scored twice for Kano Pillars to stop giant killers Sokoto United, who upset MFM FC in the previous round of the annual competition.

Akwa United dismantled NNL side Aklosendi FC 5-2 with Michael Ibe taking a clue from Rivers United winger Bernard Ovoke to score four goals in a game.

Rivers United, on the other hand, were the first to progress to the Round of 16 without even kicking a football after opponents Remo Stars Junior FC failed to turn out for the encounter in Minna.

Abia Warriors FC were too strong for Crown FC as the crown fell off their heads after the Umuahia club won 3- 1, while NPFL champions Plateau United defeated Yobe Desert Stars by a lone goal.

Enugu Rangers dumped Kebbi United 3-0 with Ugochukwu Ugwuoke grabbing a brace.