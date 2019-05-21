<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Top Nigerian Professional Football League teams on Monday were handed easy draws at the 2019 Aiteo Cup Round of 64 games.

The draw which was conducted by the Nigeria Football Federation, Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme, who represented the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, at the event will see 19 NPFL teams battle for places in the men’s Round of 32.

Ikpeme, also praised sponsors AITEO for the colour and glamour they have brought back into Nigeria’s oldest football competition.

Reigning champions Enugu Rangers will host Tornadoes Feeders while seven-time winners of the NPFL will host Kano Pillars Feeders

NFF Director of Competitions, Mr. Bola Oyeyode, also explained that this being a transition season, and with the mandate to conclude the competition on time in order to present to CAF Nigeria’s flagbearer in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup which starts in August, all matches will be on knockout basis.

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 64

Rangers Int’l Vs Tornadoes Feeders

Kebbi United Vs Lobi Stars

Gateway FC Vs Almar FC

Abia Warriors Vs Heartland Comets

Ambassador FC Vs Yobe Desert Stars

Warri Wolves Vs Doma United

Rivers United Vs FC Timber Loader

Sokoto United Vs Akwa United

Walli Flamingoes Vs Delta Force

Cynosure FC Vs Mighty Jets

Gombe United Vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders

Niger Tornadoes Vs Fasbir FC

Enyimba FC Vs Kano Pillars Feeders

Yobe Desert Feeders Vs Smart City

Gwandu United Vs Katsina United

Osun United Vs Shooting Stars

Ekiti United Vs Ebonyi United

Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Insurance FC

Spartans FC Vs Port Harcourt City

Police Osogbo Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Kogi United Vs Akure City

Setraco United Vs Plateau United

Amanda FC Vs Calabar Rovers

Wikki Tourists Vs Qatar FC

Layin Zomo FC Vs Sunshine Stars

FC De-Leo Vs EFCC

Katsina United Feeders Vs Nasarawa United

Aklosendi FC Vs Zabgai FC

Crown FC Vs Bayelsa United Feeders

Kwara Unted Vs Ben Ayade FC

Adamawa Heroes Vs ABS FC

Aspire FC Vs Kano Pillars

Matches to be played on 25th May, with only the fixtures involving the teams that will participate in the Super 6 to be put on hold.

AITEO CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 25

Capital City Dove Vs FC Robo

Osun Babes Vs Linda Ayade FC

Police Machine Vs Vera Gold Angels

Solo Wonders Vs Bayelsa Queens

Crystal Academy Vs Pelican Stars

Edo Queens Vs YEF Queens

Olori Babes Vs Moje Babes

Young Talents 99 Vs Fortress Ladies

Kaduna Queens Vs Abia Angels

Rivers Angels, Adamawa Queens, Sunshine Queens, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens and Ibom Angels all draw bye to the Round of 16.