Top Nigeria Premiership League clubs Akwa United, Enugu Ranges, Kano Pillars, Enyimba International are among the traditional clubs that got easy oppositions today after the draws of the 2018 AITEO Cup Round of 32 matches were released in Abuja by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Last year’s Champions Akwa United Football Club of Uyo was handed a soft targets in the Lower League team, Aklosendi FC of Nasarawa while the only surviving Nigerian club side in the CAF competition, Enyimba International was pitched with minors, Dynamite Force of Edo state.

In the same token other Nigeria Premier League teams got a relatively soft opposition except Abia Warriors of Umuahia which will trade tackles with Crown FC of Ogbomosho just as Rivers United and Remo Stars of Ogun state will do battle in this is round. All matches are slated for Sunday and Monday, September 16 & 17