Holders Akwa United booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Aiteo Federation Cup following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Kogi United in their Group D clash at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Wednesday.

Victor Mbaoma scored the winning goal for the Promise Keepers in the last minute of added time with a pass from Nanem Imenger.

Mbaoma also scored the winner in the Uyo club’s 1-0 win against Wikki Tourists on Monday.

Abdu Maikaba’s men have now garnered six points from their opening two games.

In Group A, Abia Warriors bounced back from the opening day 5-1 defeat to Kwara United by beating Kano Pillars 2-1 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Junior Lokosa put Pillars ahead on the dot of half-time but Abia Warriors rallied back through strikes from Jimoh Obi and Emeka Isaac (penalty).

Sunshine Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors battled to a 1-1 draw in a Group B clash at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Dasousa Antonio opened scoring for El-Kanemi in the 62nd minute, while Sikiru Alimi levelled scores for Sunshine Stars in the 71st minute