



Defending champions of Nigeria’s most glamorous and oldest club competition, Akwa United have been bundled out in the quarterfinals of this year’s edition.

Playing at the Kano Centre, the Uyo side drew the first blood against one of the oldest teams in the competition, Rangers International of Enugu through Michael Ibe in the 43rd minute but Okey Odita leveled the Flying Antelopes up in the 71st minute to stalemate the match.

Full time scores stood at 1-1 and both teams had to settle for the mandatory penalty shootouts with Rangers progressing to the semi finals on 4-2 advantage.

At the Agege Stadium, Lagos, Katsina United made mince meat of ‘landlord’ Kwara United with a 3-1 victory.