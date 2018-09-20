Holders Akwa United have been handed a tricky draw in the group stages of the Aiteo Cup.

The Promise Keepers will face Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Nasarawa United and Wikki Tourists, as well as Bet9ja Nigeria National League outfit, Kogi United at the Aba centre.

In Group A, former champions, Enyimba will slug it out with Plateau United, Katsina United and J Atete. Matches at the centre will be played at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

The Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano will host Group B teams. Enugu Rangers, Supreme Court FC, Sunshine Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors will fight for quarter-finals tickets from the group.

Fans at the Agege Stadium ‘Soccer Temple’ will be thrilled to top class action from the quartet of Kano Pillars, Rivers United, Kwara United and Abia Warriors in Group C.

The matches will be played from September 24 to 28.

The top two teams in the four groups will proceed to quarter-finals.

Group A (Gombe; Patani Stadium) Enyimba FC, J. Atete FC, Plateau United, Katsina United

Group B (Kano; Sani Abacha Stadium) Rangers International, Supreme Court FC, Sunshine Stars, El-Kanemi Warriors

Group C (Lagos; Agege Stadium) Kano Pillars, Kwara United, Rivers United, Abia Warriors

Group D (Aba; Enyimba International Stadium) Akwa United, Kogi United, Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United