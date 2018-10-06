



The Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) on Saturday elected Alhaji Ahmed Sakil as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Sakil who was elected in the party’s primaries in Abuja said that he would restore the nation’s lost glory in the education and health sectors.

“Nigeria has the potential to be a developed nation and lead the way for other African countries to follow .

“This can only be achieved however, with a genuine leader that would prioritise the major sectors of the economy that will spur development.

”I am the man that will do the job,I promise to transform all the sectors and declare free education and healthcare systems.”

Sakil urged Nigerians to ensure to collect thier voter cards ahead of the 2019 elections to enable them excercise their franchise.

Prof. Bankole Okuwa, National Chairman UPN said that the party was not an ethnic one even though one of ita pemier was from the west.

Okuwa said that the candidate had better plans to transform the nation if elected adding that Nigerians needed to embrace the party that would develop the nation.

He said that the nation ought to turned around and much more modernised than it presently was.

He said that the party’s ideas would be made into policies that would bring the required progress for Nigeria if chosen.

“So as we go into 2019, I urge all citizens to make the right choice for a better nation,“ he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential candidate before entering politics was an agro businessman.

The Gombe state candidate is also an animal husbandry professional who is into cattle, poultry and horse care and a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University.