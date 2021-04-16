



Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is overwhelmed with Ahmed Musa’s decision to sign for Nigeria professional football league side Kano Pillars.

Musa penned a short-term deal with the former Nigerian champions on Tuesday and he’s expected to leave should he receive offers from Europe.

Musa has not played competitive club football since his exit from Saudi Arabia Professional League side Al Shabab in October.





The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow winger almost joined Premier League side West Bromwich Albion back in January, but the deal collapsed due to his wage demand.

“I am very happy for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club of Kano Pillars,” Rohr told journalists on Wednesday.

The Franco-German coach concluded that joining Pillars will allow the Super Eagles Captain to keep his shape ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.