



Kwara United attacking midfielder Jude Steven has stated that the capture of Ahmed Musa by NPFL side Kano Pillars will not change the pendulum of the league title push.

He noted that despite the expected boost the Sai Masu Gida side may have envisioned, Kwara United will topple Kano Pillars on goal difference even when tied on point.

Speaking with Lagos-based Brila FM, Steven said whatever advantage Kano Pillars may think they have because of the presence of the national team captain, the Harmony Boy’s equally have in an equally experienced former national team goalkeeper and league winner in Dele Aiyenugba.





“It’s going to be a very good advantage for them but with that, we are still going to push. It’s not that big a threat for us because we are focused and have an ex Nigeria international in Dele Aiyenugba also who gives us the confidence to push through, so we are as good as they also have a national team player so there is no cause for alarm.”