Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa says he wants to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in honour of late coach of the side, Stephen Keshi.

Keshi last won the AFCON title for Nigeria, leading the team to victory in the 2013 edition of the tournament in South Africa, and Musa was part of the squad.

Speaking with CAF online, Musa who was one of the only three players that won the 2013 AFCON left in this year’s squad alongside captain Mikel Obi and Kenneth Omeruo, said Keshi was like a father to him.

He said, “It was such a happy occasion when we won in 2013 and we said as a team then that there is no bigger honour than winning something for your country. Now, it is the same for us this year after missing out over the last two editions.

“If we win the title, I am going to dedicate it to the late Stephen Keshi because he was like a father to me. It’s not that easy losing someone so special to you and the memories I have left of him are like a motivator.

“There are so many lessons I draw from him as a person and as a coach and that is what always keep me going. We really miss him as players and as a country and we always pray for him. It would be an honour for us if we won this for him.

“We don’t fear anyone. For us, is just to take a game at a time, focus as a team and give our best. There is no easy team at this AFCON and we know if we are to win, it will come as a result of very hard work.”