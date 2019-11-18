<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa has pleaded with the senior national team coaches to continue to give young players chance to show what they can do for the country.

Musa returned to the national team fold for the 2021 African Cup of Nations double header with Benin Republic and Lesotho after missing the team’s friendly matches with Ukraine and Brazil.

Musa who recently returned from two months injury came on as a second half substitute in both game against Benin Republic and Lesotho on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

The Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia winger however urged the Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr to keep faith with youngsters who are on good form.

“It is about time we have a new crop of players for the national team.”

“The young players are coming up and we have to give them a chance. Soon maybe Ahmed Musa may not want to continue playing anymore and we have to groom new set of players to over from those that are retiring.”

Musa, who has been with the national team for ten years , made his debut at 17-year-old and has bagged 15 goals in 88 games for the Eagles.

The 27 year old became the captain of the team after the retirement of John Mikel Obi at the end of 2019 African Cup of Nations.