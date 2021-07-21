Ahmed Musa due in Turkey to complete deal with new club

Top officials of the Turkish side, Fatih Karagumruk, are already keeping vigil to welcome Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa into their fold.

According to Skorer, the former Leicester City forward has agreed to join Fatih Karagumruk as a free agent.

The club are also based in bustling Istanbul but have yet to win any major trophy.

The report further said he will arrive in Turkey in the coming days to complete the transfer.

After playing for the past six months with NPFL side Kano Pillars, where he provided an assist in nine appearances, Musa would be relevant again to lead Gernot Rohr’s Army.

Musa was previously linked with bigger Turkish clubs like Galatasaray.