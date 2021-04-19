



Ahmed Musa trained with Kano Pillars for the first time since rejoining the club on Monday morning.

The Super Eagles captain linked up with his teammates at the Nigeria Professional Football League outfit for the first time since the move was confirned last week.

Musa last featured for Saudi Professional Football League club Al Nassr.





The 28-year-old left Al Nassr in October 2020, scoring nine goals in 50 goals league appearances for the club.

The pacy winger last week joined Kano Pillars on a flexible short term deal” till the end of the 2020/21 NPFL season.

He was top scorer in the 2009/20 NPFL season with 18 goals.