



Ahmed Musa has revealed the Super Eagles have set his sight on ending Benin Republic’s eight years unbeaten home record when both sides clash on Saturday.

The Super Eagles will lock horns with the Squirrels at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Saturday, as they aim to seal qualification for the AFCON billed for Cameroon next year.

In a chat, Musa said they are aware of the host’s incredible home record, but he remains confident the team will get the job done.

“The training was good and thank God we have everyone in the camp now and we are working hard,” the Super Eagles captain said.





“We are going there to win, we understood they have lost at home since 2013, but we are going there to try get a win.

“I know that the boys can do it and I know by the grace of God we will do it,” Musa said.