



Ahmed Musa claims the Super Eagles will answer Adel Amrouche when they lock horns with Libya in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 50-year-old while in charge of the Mediterranean Knights made an unsavoury comment about Nigeria during a post-match interview after his side held South Africa to a 0-0 draw.

According to him, the three-time African champions ‘believe in Juju’ (voodoo), while the north Africans ‘believe in God’.

Despite apologising for his imprudent statement and quitting his position owing to unpaid wages, Musa who is expected to captain the Eagles in the absence of John Obi Mikel states that his teammates are poised to brush aside the visitors to reply Amrouche.

“We don’t care whether their coach resigned or not. Before his resignation, he made a statement which we don’t care about,” said Musa.

“What we care about is on the pitch so we are gonna give him the answer. We are focused on the Super Eagles and not Libya.”

Gernot Rohr’s men sit third in Group E of the qualification series, the Al-Nassr man is adamant that he does not feel any pressure to get the job done in Uyo.

“I know that all Nigerians always want is winning. For me and my colleagues, we are not under any pressure,” he continued.

“Personally, this is the kind of game I love to play so I am not under any pressure. We just can’t wait for Saturday to come.”