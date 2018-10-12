



Former Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has hit back at critics of his move to Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Nassr following calls for him to be dropped from the national team of Nigeria, where he is the first vice captain.

Musa made a big money to Saudi Arabia based Al-Nasr from English Premier League outfit Leicester City after his exploits for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia ‎despite Nigeria exiting the tournament at the group stage.

He finished as Nigeria’s top scorer at the tournament with two goals from three games and according to the forward he could have remained in Europe after the World Cup but decided to move to Saudi Arabia.

Offers poured in for him from teams in Europe but the 25 year old said he decided to move to Saudi Arabia on his own and defended the move by saying football in Asia is on the rise.

Furthermore he insist that it’s all about playing well wherever you play if you want to get called up to the national team, suggesting that one must not play in Europe to ‎get invited to the senior national team of Nigeria.

‎”My move to Saudi Arabia is not much a big deal for me. I had so many offers from teams in Europe but I decided to go to Saudi Arabia. Football is not only played in Europe, Asian football is doing very good. It’s all about doing very good”, Musa said.

“It’s not about playing in Saudi or in China that will make the coach call you. If you are doing well then you will be called. Now that we are here the focus in on getting a good result against Libya and hopefully we will get the results we need from both games”.