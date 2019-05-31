<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles duo of Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi paid a courtesy visit to Kebbi State Governor Alhaji Atiku Bagudu after the inauguration to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.

Bagudu was re-elected for a second term in office in March but he received two Nigerian internationals players in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Al-Nassr forward Musa and Bursaspor right-back Abdullahi was in Nigeria after returning from their club duties ahead of entry national team camp billed to open on Sunday, June 2nd in Asaba, Delta State for 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Musa won the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League (SAPFL) title, while Abdullahi club relegated to lower cadre from the Turkish Super Lig but both former Kano Pillars stars have been included in Gernot Rohr 27-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles will trade tackles with Burundi on 22nd June, confronting Guinea on 26th June and tackle Madagascar on 30th June, all in Alexandria, Egypt.