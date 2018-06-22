Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa says scoring against Argentina in their last Group D game of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday would not be a problem for him.

Musa opened the Super Eagles’ goals account as he scored two goals in their 2-0 win against Iceland on Friday.

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil in their last Group game, Musa scored the Super Eagles’ two goals in their 3-2 loss to Argentina.

Speaking after the win against Iceland, Musa said: “I think scoring against Argentina isn’t that difficult for me.”

On the importance of the game against Argentina which could decide whether the Super Eagles advance into the next round, Musa said: “We know the importance of the game: It’s do or die, we have to win.”