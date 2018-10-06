



Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa has sent a strong warning to Libya ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game on October 13 with a goal and two assists in Al Nassr’s 5-1 win over Al Hazm on Friday.

The 25-year-old extended his tally in the Saudi Pro League to four goals in five games as his team maintained their unbeaten run in all competitions this season.

Musa – one of the eight strikers invited by Gernot Rohr for Libya’s double-header – opened the scoring for the hosts in the 26th minute but the lead did not last long as Al Hazm restored parity six minutes later.

Two minutes after the restart, Giuliano put Daniel Carreno’s side ahead again and later bagged his brace after benefitting from Musa’s assist in the 57th minute.

Nordin Amrabat added to the visitors’ woes in the 74th minute to register his second goal in the 2018-19 season.

Five minutes later, Musa helped Mohammad Al Sahlawi to wrap up the Globals’ triumph in front of their home fans.

The former Leicester City star who was in action for the entire duration is now the joint highest goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League alongside Bafetimbi Gomis, Cristian Guanca and Nasser Al Shamrami, all with four goals.

Al Nassr maintained their dominance at the summit of the Saudi top-flight with five wins from their opening five games. They visit Al Batin after the international break on October 19.