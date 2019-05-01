Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa has been included in the Saudi Arabia Premier League Team of the for Al-Nassr following his performance against Al-Fateh last month.

Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa has been included in the Saudi Arabia Premier League Team of the for Al-Nassr following his performance against Al-Fateh last month.

Musa was instrumental in his club’s victory against Al-Fateh which ended 5-0 with the Nigerian getting a brace.

It ended his four-month goal drought which also saw him provide an assist to help his side remain in a contention to win the league.

Musa’s earned a game rating of 9.2 behind league top goal scorer and teammate, Abderrazak Hamdallahn who had 9.5.

Hamdallahn emerged as the week’s best player after scoring and providing three assists.

Al-Nassr moved to the top of the league with 64 points from 28 games, one ahead of Al-Hilal who lost 2-0 at home to Al-Taawoun on Monday night.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR