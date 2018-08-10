Ahmed Musa’s move from Leicester City to Al-Nassr FC appears to have gone down well with the club’s fans, who gave the Nigeria international an outrageous reaction upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

In a video shared on his @AhmedMusa718 Twitter handle, the former CSKA Moscow forward is seem being mobbed by delirious fans upon his arrival in the country.

What a amazing reception here in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 .I want to thank each and every person who came out and welcomed me at the airport. I am really humbled. I can feel the excitement and energy already, I am looking forward to this historic opportunity!🙏🙏 @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/NupqP9U6L2 — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) August 10, 2018

“What an amazing reception here in Saudi Arabia,” Musa wrote. “I want to thank each and every person who came out and welcomed me at the airport.

“I am really humbled.”

The 25-year-old moved to Al-Nassr FC on August 3, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.

“I can feel the excitement and energy already,” the attacker continued. “I am already looking forward to this historic opportunity.”

Musa managed just 21 Premier League appearances – of which seven were starts – after moving to Leicester from CSKA Moscow in 2016.

He scored twice after struggling to force his way into either Claudio Ranieri or Craig Shakespeare’s plans.

He didn’t feature for the Foxes last term after being deemed surplus to requirements by Claude Puel, and was sent back on loan to CSKA.

His fortunes improved back in Russia, and he netted six times in 10 Russian Premier League outings in order to secure a spot in Nigeria’s World Cup squad.

Memorably, the fleet-footed forward netted twice after the Super Eagles downed Iceland 2-0 in their second group game.

Before joining CSKA in 2012, Musa was the NPFL’s then-highest scorer after netting 18 times with Kano Pillars in the 2009-19 season when just 17.

He subsequently secured a move to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.