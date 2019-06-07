<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ assistant captain Ahmed Musa has vowed to give his best for the team when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt on June 21, saying he is always ever ready to play and perform well for Nigeria.

The Al-Nassr FC of Saudi Arabia forward said this during a chat with Complete Sports at the team’s hotel in Asaba GRA on Friday morning ahead of the Super Eagles’ international friendly match against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on Saturday.

Musa joined the rest of his teammates along with fellow devote muslim, Shehu Abdullahi on Wednesday after been permitted by manager, Gernot Rohr to observe the last day of Ramadan fasting and Sallah celebrations. He showed flashes of brilliance in Thursday’s training.

“You all know me, that I am always ready to do well for Nigeria when I am on the pitch, I always like to score goals or make assists, but the most important thing is for the team to win matches,” the 26-year-old said

“And as for the Nations Cup, I can tell you for a fact, that I am very much raring to go and give nothing but the very best of myself to see that we excel in Egypt.”

On the possibility of Musa making a return to Europe in the nearest possible future, the pacy winger laughed and quipped: “You can google it for yourself to see how competitive the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League is and they even spend a lot of money in making it better.”

He added: “I was not even the highest goal-scorer for my club last season as I scored only seven goals. The top-scorer found the back of the net 17 times. Anyways, I still have a contract with Al-Nassr and I love the club so much.”

Musa will be looking forward to add to the 15 goals he has scored for Nigeria in 78 appearances in Saturday’s international friendly with Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.