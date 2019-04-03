<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa says he’s honoured to have won the Nigeria Player of the year award for 2018.

The 26-year-old Al Nassr forward defeated Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo to be named the best the country’s best player in 2018 at Monday’s award night at the 2018 Aiteo/Nff awards ceremony in Lagos.

The year 2018 was a remarkable year for Musa who scored twice at the 2018 Fifa World Cup and became Nigeria’s top scorer at the tournament in the process.

“I am extremely grateful to you all, for the award. It totally made my year. Thank you!,” Musa wrote on Instagram.

Musa who also helped the Super Eagles to return to the African Cup of Nations for the first time since 2013, also won the Goal of the Year award.