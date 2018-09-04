Al-Nassr’s Ahmed Musa and Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo have joined Nigeria’s camp as the number of invited players for Seychelles increased to 18 as at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali and Bryan Idowu were among the early arrivals for the make or crumble Africa Cup of Nations clash against the Pirates.

Others in camp are Ogenyi Onazi, Simeon Nwankwo, Etebo Oghenekaro, Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, Francis Uzoho and Jamilu Collins.

#2019AFCON Qualifier vs Seychelles.

Camp Update.

Latest arrivals:

Ahmed Musa, Ogenyi Onazi, Odion Ighalo, Etebo Oghenekaro, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 4, 2018

Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are expected at the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa before the close of the day.

Also, coach Gernot Rohr is relaxed despite missing the trio of Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina for the encounter – and will not draft in any replacements.

The three-time African champions made a faulty start in the qualification series – losing 2-0 at home to South Africa.

Victory over the Pirates will put the Super Eagles’ ambition of qualifying for Cameroon back on track.