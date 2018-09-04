Nigeria's forward Ahmed Musa celebrates at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018. Philippe DESMAZES | AFP

Al-Nassr’s Ahmed Musa and Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo have joined Nigeria’s camp as the number of invited players for Seychelles increased to 18 as at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali and Bryan Idowu were among the early arrivals for the make or crumble Africa Cup of Nations clash against the Pirates.

Others in camp are Ogenyi Onazi, Simeon Nwankwo, Etebo Oghenekaro, Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, Francis Uzoho and Jamilu Collins.

Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are expected at the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa before the close of the day.

Also, coach Gernot Rohr is relaxed despite missing the trio of Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina for the encounter – and will not draft in any replacements.

The three-time African champions made a faulty start in the qualification series – losing 2-0 at home to South Africa.

Victory over the Pirates will put the Super Eagles’ ambition of qualifying for Cameroon back on track.

