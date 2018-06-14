Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles need to win two of their three group games if they are to qualify to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup.

The Leicester City winger, who is joined in the Super Eagles squad by his City team-mates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, believes Nigeria will top Group D which also has Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

“We need maximum point,” he said. “I think we need six points. The plan is to win the first two games.”

Musa is particular about wins over Croatia and Iceland before the team face Argentina in the last group match.

Nigeria had faced a similar scenero at the last World Cup where they face the two-time World champions in their final match with both sides already through to the knockout stage

However, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is worried about Musa’s stamina ahead of his side’s opener against Croatia on Saturday.

The German coach has expressed his concerns that the Ramadan fasting, which ends Thursday will affect his performance in the game with the Europeans.

“For the first game, it will not be easy to put it away,” said Rohr to the German Press Agency.

“The energy loss is difficult to balance in such a short time. We’ll probably lug it into the first game.”