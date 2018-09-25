Ahmed Musa’s Al Nassr have maintained a perfect start in the league in Saudi Arabia after they won 1-0 at home against Al Taawoun.

‘The Knights’ Al Nassr now have 12 points from four matches, the same tally with leaders Al Hilal.

Ahmed Musa’s club snatched their match winner late on Monday.

The Nigeria World Cup hero, 25, again played the entire 90 minutes after his hat-trick in the previous game.

His club’s next league game will be at home against Al Hazm on October 4.

In the meantime, Ahmed Musa has already won his first award in Saudi Arabia.

He said he was delighted with the recognition and appreciated all the support he has received since his arrival in Saudi Arabia.