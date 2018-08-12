Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, is in line to make his debut for Saudi Professional League club, Al Nassr, in Monday’s Arab Champions League clash against United Arab Emirates side, Al Jazira, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Musa, was part of players and officials of Al Nassr who departed the King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh on Sunday morning for the game.

The former CSKA Moscow star only resumed training with his new club on Friday following his transfer from English Premier League club, Leicester City.

He was accorded a rousing welcome by Al Nassr’s faithful on his arrival at the airport on Friday. Al Nassr and their supporters will be hoping that the former Kano Pillars man replicate his superlative showing for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Al Nassr will look to end a run of three games without a win in the competition when they face Al Jazira.

Daniel Carreno’s men drew one and lost two of the three games.